Israeli food intelligence platform Tastewise raises $50m

Israeli food and beverage intelligence platform Tastewise today announced the completion of a $50 million Series B financing round led by TELUS Global Ventures, with participation from Duo Partners, Peakbridge Capital, Disruptive AI, and PICO Venture Partners. This brings Tastewise’s total funding to date to $72 million.

The funds will be used to scale up its generative AI-powered marketing and sales tools for global brands. Tastewise will also use the new funding to fuel its growth in North America, Europe, and APAC, while expanding its toolset and deepening integration with leading marketing platforms.

Tastewise combines brand data with trillions of real-time food signals to automate marketing and sales execution across the food and beverage industry. From retail to foodservice, the platform integrates into daily workflows, turning data into sales materials, campaigns, and product placements on shelves and menus. The company's GenAI delivers ready-to-use content in real time, helping brands move faster and smarter. The platform, the company says, has enabled clients to cut launch timelines by 6-8 months and saved millions on execution costs.

The company was founded by CEO Alon Chen, and CTO Eyal Gaon. Chen says, "F&B companies face a perfect storm - from margin pressure and competitive retail space to shifting consumer behavior and global volatility. The ability to change course quickly is everything. Our platform doesn’t just uncover what drives consumers - it helps brands act on that insight. This investment allows us to scale globally while continuing to empower our partners to stay agile, relevant, and ahead of change."

Tastewise supports 80% of the world’s top food and beverage companies, including Mars, Campbell’s, and Kraft Heinz.

"At Kraft Heinz, a deep understanding of rapidly evolving consumer needs and trends, fueled by data-driven insights, is critical," said Peter Hall, Kraft-Heinz President of Away-from-Home, North America. "Tastewise’s generative AI accelerates our execution speed, enabling us to proactively anticipate and deliver relevant innovations that consistently satisfy both our business goals and what consumers want."

