Israeli forex optimization co Grain raises $33m

Israeli fintech company Grain announced today that it recently closed a $33 million Series A financing round led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors Aleph, Vesey Ventures, and Hanaco Ventures. Following an earlier $18 million seed round this brings the amount raised by the company to $51 million.

Grain’s technology optimizes foreign exchange for cross-border transactions, automatically mitigating currency fluctuation risks while sourcing pricing opportunities to drive higher sales conversions for its customers.

The company's embedded FX solutions optimize and hedge B2B micro-transactions, seamlessly integrating into sales interfaces. Grain's AI-powered, automated solution enables CFOs and finance teams to incorporate FX risk-adjusted pricing directly into front-end sales platforms. By analyzing end user data, the company customizes pricing strategies to minimize currency risk. Its technology integrates directly into B2B software platforms, marketplaces, and payment providers, streamlining global transactions with minimal friction.

The company was founded in 2022 by CEO Dor Golan, CBO Aharon Navon, COO Michal Beinisch and CPO Nir Galon.

Golan said, "Global commerce moves faster than ever, yet FX volatility continues to create barriers for businesses operating across borders. At Grain, we’ve set out to shift the paradigm by turning FX from a challenge into a competitive advantage. Our platform enables CFOs to eliminate currency exposure with precision while simultaneously driving revenue growth. This new funding marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to become the go-to FX optimization and automated hedging solution for online marketplaces, software platforms, and payment providers that want to give their customers the certainty and cost advantage needed to scale globally."

Grain processes over $1 billion in annual transactions and is expanding into industries including travel, payments, and AP/AR software. With its latest funding, the company plans to accelerate product development and double its workforce, currently at 25 employees, by year’s end.

