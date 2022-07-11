Israeli game content platform co Edge raises $30m

Israeli game content platform developer Edge Gaming today announcing the completion of a $30 million Series A financing round led by Corner Ventures and existing investors including Stardom Ventures, and AnD Ventures. Playtika, which led the $10 million seed round also participated in this round.

Edge has developed proprietary technology that enables anyone to clip their most exciting gameplay moments and turn them into standalone game units called ‘Playables.'

The company was founded by CEO Asaf Gazit and COO Omri Gazit.

Asaf Gazit said, "We’ve built the Edge platform to unlock for the first time the ability to participate in each other’s most exciting gameplay moments. This creates an important new opportunity to form a genuine connection with other gamers. Rather than just watching from the sidelines as a spectator, Edgers (Edge users) can enter, play, and control the content directly to create their own experiences."

The Playable creation process is similar to recording a video, except that the resulting Playable is an actual mini game. When a Playable is shared on the Edge platform, viewers can click the ‘start playable’ button to jump right to that captured moment of the game and play it as they wish on their own gaming system. They can then replay that segment themselves to create their own outcome as many times as they wish.

Edge says it will continue focusing on further building its fundamentals to support a variety of game partnerships on the content platform and to create new features and services. Edge will offer plug-and-play adoption by game companies while organically growing its user base and creators’ economy. Initial performance has been strong, attracting interest from publishers and developers, with an average daily usage time of over 60 minutes and multiple individual play times for the new Playable content pieces.

