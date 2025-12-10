Israeli hotel management co Duve raises $60m

Israeli AI hotel guest management platform Duve today announced the completion of a $60 million Series B financing round led by Susquehanna Growth Equity, with participation from existing investors XT Venture Capital and others. The new funding will support Duve’s global expansion and strengthen its AI-powered personalization platform for hotels.

Duve has developed hospitality-specific AI agents, which reduce response times from 30 minutes to one minute and have driven a 42% surge in messaging volume on the platform. Unlike generic AI tools, Duve’s agents are trained on real hotel data and connected directly to property systems. They draw from live reservation details, guest preferences, amenity information, task management platforms, and food-and-beverage systems to deliver accurate, context-rich responses based on real-time data.

Duve’s all-in-one platform manages all booking types [direct, OTA, groups, agents, etc.] and replaces multiple vendors by unifying every stage of the guest journey - pre-arrival, check-in, in-stay communication, mobile keys, upsells, F&B ordering, and post-stay engagement - into one intelligent operating layer. This consolidation enables hotels to streamline operations, anticipate guest needs, increase revenue per guest with an average of 10x ROI for upsells over the system, and reduce front-desk workload, saving over eight minutes per customer during check-in alone.

Duve currently serves more than one million guests per month across 1,000 brands located in over 70 countries, enabling both boutique hotels and global chains to deliver personalized, automated experiences that drive satisfaction and loyalty.

The company was founded in 2015 by CEO David Mezuman, Jeremy Atlan and Shai Tam.

Mezuman said, "Duve was built on a simple belief: hotels shouldn’t have to choose between delivering personal hospitality and embracing technology. We help every hotel truly know its guests and deliver individualized stays at scale, while unlocking meaningful revenue opportunities."

