Israeli hotelier to open Tuscany hotel

Precise international hotels and resorts chain, owned by hotelier Ron Ben Haim, will launch an exclusive five star hotel in May in the Tuscany region of Italy. The hotel, located in Montepulciano, a famous medieval town, is on the side of a mountain commanding a view of the foothills and valley, which will provide guests with a unique vacation experience among the local vineyards.

The hotel, which was built on the remains of an old 18th century estate comprising five buildings covering 34,200 square meters, will include 72 rooms and 19 exclusives suites as well as offering a luxury spa with a warm indoor pool, dry and wet sauna and three outdoor pools and a fitness room, lobby bar, and chef restaurant.

The chain acquired the hotel in 2021 and it has undergone renovation and redesign at an overall investment of NIS 50 million.

The special town of Montepulciano, in which the hotel is located, is renowned for its notable wine Vino Nobile de Montepulciano, which is considered one of the finest in Italy. In addition, many visitors come to Montepulciano to see the renaissance buildings spread throughout the town that are decorated with artwork from the medieval period.

Precise has striven to maintain an efficient management infrastructure that allows it to expand its property portfolio, which now includes 18 hotels and resorts in five countries throughout Europe.

The launch of the hotel in Tuscany follows the opening of the chain's new hotel the Precise Tale Berlin in Potsdamer Platz, which has the Bertha restaurant under chef Assaf Granit.

Ron Ben Haim, chairman and wwner of the Precise Hotels chain said, "In each of our hotels a story is told in which the old world meets the new world and creates a fantastic reality for our guests. The coming years will demonstrate our continued commitment to unique developments in selected destinations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.