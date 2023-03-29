Israeli infrastructure as code co env0 raises $18.1m

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) workflow automation and management software company env0 today announced it has raised an additional $18.1 million to complete its Series A financing round with a total of $35.1 million. This brings to $41.9 million, the amount raised by env0 since it was founded. Investment in the latest round was led by Venture Guides, with new investors StepStone Group and Knollwood Investment Advisory, and all existing investors boldstart ventures, Grove Ventures, Microsoft’s M12 and Crescendo Venture Partners. The funding is Venture Guides’ first major investment from their initial $200 million fund.

env0 provides users with frictionless access to self-service infrastructure environments and resources. This governed access allows production environments to be kept safe without limiting companies’ innovation.

The company was founded by CEO Ohad Maishlish and CTO Omry Hay.

Maishlish said, "While IaC tools unlock amazing benefits for businesses and enable rapid iteration and innovation, the biggest rewards can only be realized by scaling it effectively. env0 is becoming increasingly important to our customers’ infrastructures. Our solutions help them scale and manage their IaC tools - dramatically cutting their deployment times and enabling self-service for their teams without neglecting compliance."

The company grew by 450% in 2022, signing new customers including MGM Resorts International, PayPal, VMware, and BCG. env0 will use the new funds to accelerate new product R&D and expand customer cloud operations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2023.

