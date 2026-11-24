The number of lenders offering financing for office transactions through JLL's US operations rose from 43 at the market low to 123 today, up 186%. The figure was presented at a US real estate capital markets conference jointly hosted by global real estate services firm JLL and international law firm Greenberg Traurig, held at Greenberg Traurig's offices in Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Center. Industry leaders described improved access to financing and investment opportunities, alongside growing caution in deal selection amid interest rate movements and market volatility.

JLL senior managing director and capital markets office head in Los Angeles Jeffrey Bramson said the increase in the number of lenders reflects a recovery in the credit market. Bramson stressed that even large deals that previously struggled to secure financing are now benefiting from improved credit availability. The event brought together senior US investment executives and representatives of Israeli institutional investors, banks and other investors.

Bramson also emphasized that interest rate stability is no less important to investors than the level of interest rates. Sharp fluctuations in bond yields and borrowing costs make it difficult to determine an asset's value and close a transaction on the terms that formed the basis of the original investment decision.

The presentation also featured JLL senior managing director and capital markets equity placement platform leader Doug Bond, and highlighted that despite improving liquidity, investors continue to carefully assess asset quality and financing structures.

Israeli perspective: Beyond equity investments, financing deals

Greenberg Traurig's Tel Aviv office shareholder Lawrence Sternthal highlighted a shift in Israeli investment activity in the US. He said that Israeli institutional investors and banks are now also active as lenders, investors in real estate debt funds and partners in providing financing for transactions. Due to adjustments in property values and the gap between existing debt obligations and current financing capacity, he identified opportunities in mezzanine financing, preferred equity and capital injections into existing transactions.

He continued, "One of the questions occupying Israeli investors today is no longer whether to invest in US real estate, but where, how and with whom. After years of uncertainty, the US real estate market is entering a new phase of opportunities, but also complexity. In such a market, familiarity with the US business and regulatory environment, combined with a deep understanding of the needs of Israeli investors, becomes a significant advantage."

JLL head of international capital coverage Mor Ziv stressed the resilience of Israeli investors: "Regardless of what the headlines say or which way the political winds are blowing, we keep working, flying, building and investing. According to JLL's latest research, Israel ranks eighth among foreign investors in US real estate. At JLL Israel, we are pleased to guide Israeli investors as they navigate global investment opportunities and carefully select those best suited to their needs and objectives."

JLL is one of the world's largest real estate services firms, operating in more than 80 countries and maintaining one of the industry's largest research divisions, alongside its consulting, investment and property management activities. The company has operated in Israel since 1997 and employs some 300 people in the country.

Investors are more selective, but still see opportunities

During a panel moderated by JLL senior managing director and capital markets equity placement platform leader Michael Joseph, David Warshawsky of Corebridge Real Estate Investors illustrated the caution prevailing in the rental housing market. He said the company evaluated about 400 investment opportunities over the past year but completed only one deal. Nevertheless, he identified opportunities to buy assets at appropriate prices and create value through active management and property improvements.

Crow Holdings CEO Michael Levy highlighted the contrast between strong demand for industrial and logistics development and greater caution regarding residential development. He also suggested that the decline in construction starts could improve market conditions in the coming years. Christoph Donner of Cityview Real Estate Partners presented strategies for improving operational efficiency in residential properties, including the use of technology and artificial intelligence to reduce management costs.

Improved access to financing and adjustments in property values are opening up new opportunities in the US market. Successful investment today requires careful asset selection, appropriate financing structures and a genuine ability to enhance and manage properties over the long term.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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