Israeli maritime tech co Orca AI raises $72.5m

Israeli maritime technology company Orca AI today announced the completion of a $72.5 million Series B financing round led by Brighton Park Capital. Existing investors Ankona Capital and Hyperlink Ventures also participated in the financing round. The completion of this round brings Orca AI’s total funding raised to $111 million.

The company says that investment will strengthen its position as the market leader in autonomous shipping and enable it to further develop its autonomous platform, add new capabilities and enter new markets, including defense and security.

Orca AI, which was founded in 2018 by CEO Yarden Gross and CTO Dor Raviv, has developed AI-powered decision making and autonomous shipping capabilities. The company says it has the world’s largest marine visual dataset, built from over 80 million nautical miles. Powered by advanced AI and computer vision, this dataset forms the foundation for unmatched situational awareness capabilities in ocean navigation, helping captains and crew members identify risks and targets that cannot be spotted with the human eye. By delivering AI-based alerts and recommendations, Orca says it can significantly reduce the probability of collisions that have a severe economic and human impact, so crews can focus their attention on the most critical parts of their voyages.

Gross said, "At Orca AI, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible when AI supports human decision-making at sea. Over the past two years, ships have become increasingly connected to the cloud, enabling large-scale data collection and unlocking the potential of AI. Orca AI is leading this transformation, deploying advanced AI technologies that make vessels smarter, safer, and more automated."

Orca AI’s platform is used by major global shipping companies, including MSC, NYK, Scorpio, and Seaspan. By helping mitigate accidents and operational issues, Orca AI says it enables hundreds of vessels to save billions of dollars in potential damage each year.

The significant improvement in connectivity in remote waters, driven by satellite-based services like Starlink, allows real-time data to be transmitted to Orca AI for mapping routes, traffic monitoring, and sharing critical information. This capability is key to developing autonomous navigation, providing an unprecedented level of precision in vessel monitoring.

