Israeli micro-agents security co BlinkOps raises $50m

Israeli micro-agents security company BlinkOps today announced the completion of a $50 million Series B financing round led by O.G. Venture Partners. Existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Hetz Ventures participated in the round with Vertex Growth.

This brings to $90 million the total amount raised by the company since it was founded by CEO Gil Barak and Zion Zatlavi, who previously founded Secdo, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks.

Earlier this year BlinkOps launched its Security Micro-Agent Builder, which generated major momentum and persuaded BlinkOps to speed up its fundraising leverage demand from enterprises seeking to enhance security operations through custom AI security micro-agents.

The Security Micro-Agents Builder enables teams to generate unlimited security micro-agents for specific tasks like managing identity access, investigating unknown alerts, patching vulnerabilities, managing devices, and more. BlinkOps micro-agents can also communicate with each other to handle complex workflows. The product is already being used by many of the largest organizations in the world, BlinkOps says.

Barak said, "Following the massive demand since launching our security micro-agents builder, we decided to expedite our next round of funding to accelerate our go-to-market efforts and help everyone automate security workflows. We expect to see thousands of security micro-agents deployed in the next couple of months."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.