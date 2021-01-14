Israeli multiple codebase co Swimm raises $5.7m

Israeli multiple codebase company Swimm today announced that it had closed $5.7 million in seed funding led by Pitango First and with the participation of TAU Ventures, Axon Ventures and Fundfire and a group of high-profile angel investors including the founder of Snyk. The startup also launched its platform for sharing information about any codebase to make development processes, including developer onboarding and inter-team collaboration, smoother and faster.

Swimm was founded by CEO Oren Toledano, Gilad Navot, Tom Ahi Dror and CTO Omer Rosenbaum.

Toledano said, "We immediately saw how much time, resources and effort companies had to invest into training developers - even experienced ones. In most companies, developers were just thrown into the code pool at the deep end, and it became a question of sink or swim. It’s an expensive learning curve."

Swimm helps developers quickly understand and navigate any codebase so they can start contributing faster. Highly coupled with the code, Swimm enables teams to build tutorial units and documentation based on the current version of the company’s codebase. With Swimm's auto-sync technology, tutorial units always match the latest version of the company’s code as it continuously evolves and changes, minimizing the need for maintenance.

By tightly coupling tutorial-style documentation to a project’s codebase, Swimm enables continuous documentation. Rosenbaum said, "We’re experiencing a 90% success rate with auto-sync feature; that totally changes and simplifies code maintenance."

Swimm is language-agnostic and works with all source control solutions and Git hosting services, as well as all IDEs and operating systems. Developers can look at any file in a repository and immediately see whether any relevant documentation exists to help them understand the code. This ensures new developers on the project are providing value from day one while tracking "contribution hot spots" where more training effort is needed.

"Software development is now at the core of every modern business. Swimm provides a structured, contextual and transparent way to improve developer productivity," said Yair Cassuto, Partner at Pitango First who is joining Swimm's Board. "Swimm’s solution allows for rapid and insightful onboarding on any codebase. This applies across the developer life cycle: from onboarding to project transitions, adopting new open source capabilities and even offboarding. We are fortunate to be part of the Swimm team’s journey to reimagine how knowledge is shared across code."

Toledano added, "Even the most agile teams can end up chasing down vital information, creating needless delays and slowing a project down. We didn’t create Swimm just to help companies improve their productivity; our focus was also on how we can make a developer’s journey into a codebase frictionless, faster and even a bit fun."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021