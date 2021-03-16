Israeli no-code AI co Noogata raises $12m

Israeli no-code AI company Noogata today announced that it has completed a $12 million seed financing round led by Team8 with participation from Skylake Capital.

The company has developed simple, no-code AI data analytics for enterprises, and this latest investment will help finance product development and organizational expansion to fast-track and scale Noogata’s innovative enterprise AI products, support the company’s expansion into new industries, and serve existing customers, including Colgate and PepsiCo.

Noogata is an enterprise platform for collecting, enriching and modeling data insights, predictions and recommendations. The company's offering provides actionable data analytics across multiple departments, ranging from sales and operations to finance and marketing. This removes the need for internal development overheads or the use of limited out-of-the-box solutions. The platform easily and rapidly integrates with enterprise data systems.

Noogata cofounder and CEO Assaf Egozi said, "We believe data teams are at the epicenter of digital transformation and that to drive impact, they need to be able to unlock the value of data. They need access to relevant, continuous and explainable insights and predictions that are reliable and up-to-date. Noogata unlocks the value of data by providing contextual, business-focused blocks that integrate seamlessly into enterprise data environments to generate actionable insights, predictions and recommendations. This empowers users to go far beyond traditional business intelligence by leveraging AI in their self-serve analytics as well as in their data solutions."

Team8 managing partner Yuval Shachar said, "Noogata is perfectly positioned to address the significant market need for a best-in-class, no-code data analytics platform to drive decision-making. The innovative platform replaces the need for internal build, which is complex and costly, or the use of out-of-the-box vendor solutions which are limited. The company’s ability to unlock the value of data through AI is a game-changer. Add to that a stellar founding team, and there is no doubt in my mind that Noogata will be enormously successful."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 16, 2021

