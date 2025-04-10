Israeli observability co groundcover raises $35m

Israeli observability platform for modern architectures groundcover has today announced the completion of a $35 million Series B financing round led by Zeev Ventures with the participation of previous investors Angular Ventures, Heavybit, and Jibe Ventures. This financing round brings the total amount raised by company to $60 million, which will be used for aggressive expansion in the US, where it has seen success in replacing legacy observability solutions such as Datadog, New Relic, Grafana Cloud and others.

groundcover was founded by CEO Shahar Azulay and CTO Yechezkel Rabinovich.

Azulay said, "Our platform offers much better coverage and value than the legacy application monitoring solutions that have been around for over a decade. We are the only solution built with eBPF at the forefront from day one, and we are now pioneering the ‘bring your own cloud’ approach to observability that enables organizations to keep their data on premise while maintaining all of the benefits of the SaaS experience."

groundcover has developed a "Bring Your Own Cloud" (BYOC) observability solution, redefining the architecture of a modern observability platform by enabling customers to host their observability data on-prem, while still being fully managed by groundcover. The velocity of the solution maximizes the security and privacy needs of customers, while unlocking coverage tradeoffs with unlimited data, and providing a full observability suite with a simple, predictable pricing model. groundcover also utilizes eBPF to collect observability data straight from the Linux kernel, providing engineers with super-granular visibility into their entire environment including traces, application-level metrics, infrastructure performance and application logs.

Today, groundcover has 60 employees, has grown over 500% in ARR since last year, and is investing heavily in big partnerships including AWS, GCP and others. Their modern observability platform is used by hundreds of enterprises, ranging from fast-growing technology companies to the Fortune 100. Dozens of these customers have successfully migrated off of Datadog and onto the groundcover platform. groundcover’s new migration service powered by AI helps heal the pains of vendor lock-in and unwanted legacy stickiness, quickly migrating monitors, dashboards, and data from Datadog over to groundcover.

