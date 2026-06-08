Israeli offensive security co A Security raises $37m

Israeli autonomous offensive security company A Security today emerged from stealth with $37 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Cyberstarts and angel investors including Wiz CEO Assaf Rapaport, Cyera CEO Yotam Segev and Cerca Partners.

A Security has developed a platform that strengthens organizations against weaponized AI by discovering and remediating real attack paths. The company will use the capital to scale growth and expand its autonomous offensive security platform, which identifies and addresses exploit paths before they are utilized by malicious agents.

A Security was founded by CEO Yossi Torati, CTO Yuval Itzchakov and CPO Omer Gull.

Torati said, "AI has changed the speed and scale of offensive cyber operations. Attackers are using agentic capabilities to find, chain and exploit weaknesses across environments, at a pace that human teams relying on manual processes cannot match. A is the only platform built to beat weaponized AI at its own game. Operating autonomously with full contextual awareness, we don't stop at identifying and prioritizing isolated vulnerabilities. We discover the real-world exploit paths AI-enabled attackers will use to cause breaches, downtime, and business disruption and help organizations eliminate them before anyone gets the chance."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2026.

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