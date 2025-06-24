Israeli ophthalmic surgery co ForSight Robotics raises $125m

Israeli ophthalmic robotic surgery company ForSight Robotics today announced the completion of a $125 million Series B financing round, led by Eclipse, with significant participation from an undisclosed strategic investor, as well as Dr. Fred Moll, the Adani Group, Reiya Ventures, and other existing investors. This brings the total amount raised by ForSight Robotics to $195 million.

Based in Yokneam Illit, the company has developed the ORYOM robotic surgery platform for cataract and other eye diseases designed to enhance surgical precision, increase patient access to high-quality treatment, and decrease the physical burden on surgeons. The new funds will enable ForSight Robotics to accelerate development and prepare to launch first-in-human clinical trials this year.

The company was founded by Prof. Moshe Shoham, Dr. Daniel Glozman, and president and chief medical officer Dr. Joseph Nathan and has doubled in size over the past year, with more than 110 employees as it grows to meet increasing demand.

Dr. Nathan said, "We see ophthalmology as the next frontier in the robotics revolution - much like general surgery was before the rise of Intuitive Surgical. With a comparable market size and an urgent global need, our opportunity ahead is immense. Through our latest funding round, we will bring the same level of transformative impact to eye surgery, with technology designed specifically for its unique precision and complexity."

The ORYOM Platform is engineered for highly precise and consistent ophthalmic procedures, beginning with cataract. Utilizing AI-based algorithms, advanced computer vision, and micromechanics, the robotic surgery platform aims to deliver unprecedented dexterity and maneuverability while providing surgeons with an improved ergonomic experience. The ORYOM Platform can reach any point within the human eye, allowing surgeons to navigate complex angles and ensuring access to both anterior and posterior segments, setting the stage for glaucoma and retinal surgical treatment.

