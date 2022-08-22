Israeli real estate investment platform Agora raises $20m

Israeli real estate investment management platform Agora last week announced the completion of a $20 million Series A financing round led by Insight Partners, with participation from Aleph.

The company, which was founded by CEO Bar Mor, CPO Lior Dolinski, and CTO Noam Kahan has developed a platform for managing investment groups in commercial or residential real estate in the US. According to the founders, the platform was especially developed for syndicates of investors including investment houses, real estate development funds and family offices. Bar Mor is the son of Israeli real estate tycoon Hanan Mor. Agora has 55 employees in its Tel Aviv development center and has a local representative office in New York.

The funding round will be used to further enhance Agora's real-estate investment management platform, continue to expand the industry-specific financial products offered to customers, and to capture a larger market share.

Agora helps firms with over 14,000 investors, 23,000 investments, and $40 billion in assets under management. With customizable software that makes investment management simple, scalable, and highly secure, Agora automates everything from fundraising to investment management, to reporting, to payments, to secure document sharing and tax operations.

Mor said, "As real estate firms grow, they raise more capital and close more deals. But that also means they have more assets to manage and investors to look after. We use automation to help real estate firms function more professionally while building trust and credibility with their investors. Ultimately, we give real estate firms the ability to fundraise faster, save time on back office tasks, create timely, professional tax outcomes, and transfer funds to and from investors with a click of a button."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.