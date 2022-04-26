Israeli remote recording platform Riverside raises $35m

Israeli remote recording platform Riverside.fm has announced the completion of a $35 million Series B financing round led by Oren Zeev, with participation from Lachy Chroom and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six. This brings to $47 million the amount raised by the company to date.

Riverside has developed an audio and video recording service in the broadcast media, entertainment and tech spaces with capabilities in producing podcasts, interviews, internal and external communication videos, among more.

Last week Riverside announcing a new collaboration and partnership with streaming giant Spotify's podcast platform Anchor, in order to make professional video podcast creation accessible to all podcasters on the platform. Riverside will be available to use on iPad later this week.

Riverside, founded in 2019 by CEO Nadav Keyson and CTO Gideon Keyson, has facilitated millions of recordings on its platform which simplifies the high-quality recording and editing processes. As Riverside works from the browser, web or mobile application, it enables everyone to create high quality content without needing any professional gear or knowledge. The platform is now used by individual creators as well as enterprise customers including Guy Raz, Marques Brownlee, The New York Times, Fox Sports, Marvel, iHeartMedia and Microsoft.

Riverside has 90 employees in Tel Aviv, New York and Amsterdam, in addition to remote workers across the globe, and will expand its team with the new funds raised. The company's employees are content creators that come from industry players like Patreon, Google, Wix, and Amazon, and seek to change the future of audio and video creation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 26, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.