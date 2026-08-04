Israeli runtime security co Oligo raises $60m

Israeli runtime security company Oligo Security today announced the completion of a $60 million financing round, bringing the company’s total funding to $140 million. Investors Ballistic Ventures, Canon Capital, Greenfield Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Red Dot Capital, TLV Partners, and angel investors like Mellanox cofounder Eyal Waldman.

Oligo has developed runtime security across applications, cloud workloads, and AI systems, combining deep runtime visibility with real-time protection. By observing code execution as it happens, the platform allows customers to block exploit attempts without breaking production, cut through vulnerability noise, and buy time between patch cycles through virtual patching.

The company was founded by CEO Nadav Czerninski, CTO Gal Elbaz and CPO Avshalom Hilu.

Czerninski said, "AI has fundamentally changed the economics of exploitation. When attackers can find vulnerabilities and build exploits at machine speed, runtime becomes the only place you can definitively understand true risk and stop attacks without impacting production. Our investors have seen this transition firsthand through the outcomes we drive for customers, and they're doubling down because they know runtime will define the next era of cybersecurity."

Over the past year Oligo recorded 300% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and more than doubling the company's valuation since its Series B. The company was also selected by AWS as the exclusive AI runtime security partner for AWS Security Hub Extended and joined Palantir's FedStart Program to accelerate its path to FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2026.

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