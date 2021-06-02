Israeli sales platform DealHub.io raises $20m

Israeli sales platform DealHub.io announced today that it has completed a $20 million in Series B financing round led by Israel Growth Partners (IGP), with participation from existing investor Cornerstone Venture Partners.

With offices in Israel, the US and Ukraine, DealHub.io has developed a Revenue Amplification Platform (RevAmp), which enables sales teams to build and maintain engaging and personalized dialogue with their buyers throughout sales processes.

With its ability to engage buyers across all sales processes, RevAmp enables organizations to make better decisions based on actual in-context customer interactions. RevAmp is able to analyze real-time insights to derive buyer intent, while uncovering buyer patterns, preferences and behaviors that drive next best actions that lead to more deals.

DealHub.io cofounder and CEO Eyal Elbahary said, "Yesterday’s siloed sales tools no longer cut it in the new Work from Anywhere era. Sales has undergone the largest disruption it has ever seen. Not only have sales teams needed to adapt to more sophisticated and informed buyers, but remote selling and digital transformation have compelled them to evolve the traditional sales process into a unique human-to-human interaction."

IGP general partner Uri Erde said, "Revenue leaders need the agility to keep pace with today’s fast and ever-changing business environment. They cannot afford to be restrained by rigid and costly to implement tools to manage their sales processes. RevAmp provides a simple to operate, intuitive, no-code solution that makes it possible for sales organizations to continuously adapt to the modern sales ecosystem. Furthermore, it provides sales leaders the visibility and insights they need to manage and consistently accelerate revenue growth. We’re excited to back the innovation DealHub is bringing to the world of revenue operations and help fuel its growth."

