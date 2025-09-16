Israeli security analytics co Vega raises $65m

Israeli security analytics company Vega today announced that it has raised $65 million in financing in seed and Series A rounds, led by Accel with participation from Cyberstarts, which was the first seed investor, Redpoint, and CRV. Estimates are that the financing was completed at a company valuation of $400 million.

The company was founded in 2024 by CEO Shay Sandler and CTO Eli Rozen, veterans of Unit 8200 and Granulate, which was acquired by Intel in 2022 for $650 million. The company currently has 60 employees in Tel Aviv and New York.

Vega has developed AI-native security analytics and investigation across any stack, without forcing costly migrations or pipeline engineering. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, top-tier banks, and one of the world’s largest healthcare organizations.

Sandler said, "Two-thirds of security teams’ time is wasted searching for data instead of stopping attacks. The teams aren’t to blame; it’s the broken, costly architecture. Vega flips the model: we analyze data in place and leverage AI to automatically surface what matters most, giving teams the speed, clarity, and coverage they need to outpace threats."

Vega’s approach allows security teams to gain instant, global visibility no matter where their data lives-cloud, legacy, or hybrid, giving them more speed, control, and lower cost than traditional systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2025.

