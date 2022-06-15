Israeli security-as-code co Jit raises $38.5m seed funding

Israeli security-as-code company Jit has announced the completion of a $38.5 million seed financing round led by Boldstart Ventures with the participation of Insight Partners, Tiger Global Management, and strategic angel investors.

Jit has also announced the launch of a free beta version of its platform, which automates product security by translating complex security plans from written documents and spreadsheets into security plans-as-code stored in GitHub. This allows engineering teams to own product security as part of their DevOps pipeline.

Jit provides unified orchestration and management for open source and cloud native security tools and is designed for engineering teams that are developing cloud native software and using continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD).

Jit was founded in 2021 in the FXP Boston-Israel startup venture studio by CTO David Melamed, and CTO Aviram Shmueli, as well as FXP’s Gil Zimmermann, Ron Zalkind, and Tsahy Shapsa.

Melamed said, "Cybersecurity leaders are adding more tools, faster than their teams are able to implement, tune and configure them to the point where risk spend efficiency becomes out of alignment. Creating a security plan or program is too time consuming for high velocity dev and product teams. Jit streamlines technical security for engineering teams versus the practice of compliance checkboxes - all while reducing spend. We deliver the simplest approach to implementing DevSecOps where product security is delivered as a service into the CICD pipeline, with a product security plan that follows Jit principles, translated to a language developers understand - code."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2022.

