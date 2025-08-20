Israeli security remediation co Seemplicity raises $50m

Israeli security remediation company Seemplicity today announced the completion of a $50 million Series B financing round led by Sienna Venture Capital, with participation from Essentia Venture Capital and existing investors Glilot Capital Partners, NTTVC and S Capital. Seemplicity will use this funding to increase its investment in AI capabilities and support a rapid expansion of its marketing strategy.

Founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans CEO Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, Seemplicity automates and streamlines the entire vulnerability management and remediation process. The new funding follows a year of significant growth for Seemplicity, including an 800% increase in ARR since its Series A and a tripling in new customer acquisition. Seemplicity currently processes more than 1.5 billion security findings daily across customers spanning all regions and industries.

Sirkis said, "This funding comes as we experience incredible growth and customer adoption, and is a clear signal that security teams need a more actionable approach to exposure management. Our AI-based platform proactively streams risk insights, generates the fixes, and assigns work automatically to give teams their most valuable resource back - time. We are now better-positioned to extend these benefits to a broader global market, working with new and existing go-to-market partners across the US, UK and Europe."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.