Israeli social gaming co Comunix raises $30m

Israeli social gaming startup Comunix today announced that it has completed a $30 million in Series A financing round led by March Gaming. Also participating in the financing round were Powerhouse Capital, Woori Investments and Altshuler Shaham. The company's existing investors include Mitch Garber, Kaedan Capital, Velo Partners, Moon Active, Shay Ben-Yitzhak, Eitan Reisel and Baladi Ventures.

Founded in 2018 and based in Tel Aviv, Comunix is a social gaming company with a vision for interactive gaming experiences grounded in human connection. Formed by a team of seasoned technology and gaming professionals, Comunix aims to reinvent the current gaming experience by integrating innovative methods for human communication, such as group video chat, to create a seamless social experience for users. Comunix currently has 45 employees.

The company's biggest hit is Pokerface - a mobile social poker game that allows friends from all over the world to play Texas Hold ‘em poker and connect via group video chat. In the past year, Pokerface has experienced huge revenue and user growth and now has over 1 million monthly active users worldwide. Pokerface users range in age from 25 to 40, and 31% of active users are female. Comunix will use its new funding to continue growing Pokerface, further expand its gaming platform and aggressively hire talented new employees.

Comunix CEO Or Ben Simon said, "Today’s announcement is a huge milestone for Comunix - one that validates both our vision to create an interactive gaming experience grounded in human connection and the talent and dedication of our rapidly growing team. We launched Pokerface in 2018 and have been blown away as people from all over the world have embraced it as a way to simultaneously play one of the most beloved card games of all time and connect with their friends and family. I am so proud of my colleagues and look forward to using this funding to scale our team, continue to enhance Pokerface and develop genre-defining social gaming experiences."

