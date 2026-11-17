Israel space computing infrastructure company Ramon Space has completed a $124 million Series B financing round. The round was led by growth equity firm PSG with participation from new investors Micron Technology, Senvest and Phoenix Financial and existing investors including StageOne, Deep Insight and Grove Ventures.

The company, which has 130 employees, plans to use the funds to expand production capabilities, accelerate the development of new products, and grow in international markets. Ramon Space CEO, Avi Shabtai tellsa "Globes" that the company is set to double its workforce. While its primary operations are based in Israel, the company also maintains a presence in the US and UK, and is setting up an additional center in Germany.

Ramon.Space was founded in 2004, but in 2020, it shifted its business focus toward the development of computing infrastructure for space. The company develops systems that enable satellites to process, store, and transmit data, eliminating the need to rely exclusively on transmitting data back to earth for processing. According to the company, its systems are utilized in both commercial and government missions including in communication satellites and earth observation systems.

SpaceX has accelerated market development

Shabtai says growth in the space industry is driving an increasing demand for advanced computing infrastructure, fueled in part by expanding use of AI and the rising number of satellites being launched into space. One of the key factors accelerating this market development is Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has made space launches more commercially accessible and paved the way for other companies to enter the sector.

"SpaceX is one of the key catalysts for this market," says Shabtai. "We are seeing more and more players entering the industry, and space is gradually becoming a more central sector within the economy." He adds that this development creates an opportunity for Ramon.Space, which aims to provide the computing infrastructure upon which future generations of satellites and space-based systems will be built.

One of the areas the company is targeting is the establishment of data centers in space, which would allow for the storage and processing of vast amounts of data directly off-Earth. Ramon.Space seeks to supply the computing infrastructure for these data centers much like the infrastructure that powers data centers on earth.

Operating computing systems in space is significantly more complex than doing so on earth. These systems must contend with radiation, extreme temperatures, energy constraints, and cooling challenges. "There is no air in space, so you can't simply run a cooling system the way you would in a standard data center," explains Shabtai. "You have to develop unique solutions. This isn't technology you can just take from a ground-based system and install on a satellite."

He notes that these challenges create significant barriers to entry in the market. "To succeed in this industry, you need three things: technology, manufacturing capability, and a customer base. In all three areas, we have managed to build a significant position over the last few years."

Micron’s entry as a strategic investor also reflects the growing interest from companies in the chip and terrestrial computing sectors toward the space industry. Shabtai anticipates that other companies will attempt to enter the field in the coming years, which could create opportunities for collaboration for Ramon.Space.

"Nations desire sovereignty in AI and space."

One of the growth engines the company is banking on is the integration of terrestrial communication and computing infrastructure with satellite systems. Among other things, the company is developing solutions for satellite-based cellular networks and future space-based data centers. "We are witnessing two parallel processes," says Shabtai. "On one hand, an increasing amount of computing and data-processing capability is shifting to space. On the other, the cellular industry is beginning to merge with the space sector. In the future, it will be possible to receive communication services from either the ground or space, depending on the user's location."

He believes that these changes will become apparent in the next five years. "We are in a period of revolution n the space industry. We will see significantly more commercial and technological activity, and space will become far more prominent in people's lives."

Alongside commercial activity, Shabtai points to government investment as a major growth driver. "Today, nations seek two types of sovereignty. Sovereignty in AI and sovereignty in space. We sit at the intersection of these two realms, and we can expect substantial investment from both governments and the private sector."

In parallel with this planned expansion, Shabtai does not rule out the acquisition of other companies as part of the growth strategy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.