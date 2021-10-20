Israeli startup AIR unveils aircraft for use as car

Israeli electric aviation company AIR has unveiled its personal electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the individual consumer market, to be used like a car.

Based in Pardes Hanna, the company is taking orders for AIR ONE, its inaugural aircraft - an easy-to-operate, all-electric two-seater eVTOL, with a range of 110 miles on a single charge at speeds up to 155 miles per hour, with a flight time of one hour. AIR ONE has collapsible wings for easy parking and its ability to take off from or land on any flat surface.

AIR cofounder and CEO Rani Plaut said, "The future of mobility is in the sky, but to get there we need to build consumer confidence in eVTOLs as a legitimate mode of everyday transport and develop vehicles on a mass-scale to bring that vision to life. AIR ONE is our hat in the ring, simultaneously showing consumers the first in a line of diversified, playful models for personal flight and demonstrating cutting-edge technology that will enable high-volume production and scalability."

AIR ONE has 'fly by intent' software, which manages complex functions and navigation, so that use is not restricted to highly skilled pilots and trained professionals. Safety features include an AI-enabled monitoring system which does frequent inspections of the vehicle and eliminates checklists for riders to ensure safety, even for riders with minimal training.

Based on technology and manufacturing techniques from the automotive and aerospace industries, the company says that AIR ONE is designed to be a fun, safe and practical vehicle that adheres to aerospace standards and regulations. AIR is currently working with the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to obtain G1 certification.

"Reuters" reports that AIR has been working with the FAA for over two years and hopes to obtain G1 certification by the end of 2023, so that the eVTOL will be available for use by 2024.

