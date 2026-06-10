Israeli startup Aryon Security raises $25m

Israeli startup Aryon Security, which last year unveiled its innovative cloud security solution, has completed a $25 million Series A financing round, which brings the total amount raised by the company since it was founded in late 2024 to $38 million.

The round was led by US fund Brightmind and Shlomo Kramer’s Skinos Ventures, also with the participation of software company Datadog, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, Sharin Fisher Dibrov’s Startpoint Capital, and Armis founder Yevgeny Dibrov, Blumberg Capital and Viola Ventures, which led the seed round and have increased their investment by also doubling down in the current round, while this time they have been joined by other investors from a range of backgrounds including the well-known actor and comedian Assi Cohen. Other prominent investors taking part in previous rounds were Yasmin Lukatz, Rubi Aronshvili, Ofer Ben Nun, Idan Nurick, Ehud Barak and the singer Omer Adam.

Aryon was founded by three veterans of the Israel Defense Forces cybersecurity unit, the Center for Encryption and Information Security (Matzov), and the three have been included in Forbes Israel’s "30 most prominent under 30s" listing. CEO Ron Arbel, CTO Ariel Limanovich, and CPO Yair Ladizhensky founded the company based on insights gained while securing the Nimbus project - Israel's national cloud infrastructure project, worth $7.2 billion.

The early-stage company is growing rapidly and has major paying customers in diverse sectors such as insurance, finance, healthcare, shipping, and more. The company's customers include IBI Investment Company, US banks such as Valley Bank and OceanFirst Bank, international shipping company International Seaways, and US mortgage company New American Funding, one of the leaders in the US in the field of housing finance.

Organizations today are confronted by a new and much more complex reality when it comes to cloud security and accentuated by the emergence of advanced AI tools like Claude Mythos that make the pace of attacks significantly faster than previously. This means that the traditional security model of "detect and then fix" is no longer sufficient, and the only effective way to protect the cloud is through prevention - in other words, not allowing theoretical security gaps to form in the first place.

This is in effect the change that Aryon is leading: the transition from a reactive to a proactive approach. The company’s platform creates added value, particularly for organizations in the process of migrating to the cloud or M&A processes, helping complex cloud environments prevent up to 90% of new security gaps, and enabling security teams to move from "firefighting" to a preventive, scalable and secure approach.

The company has 44 employees and is currently expanding and hiring high-quality personnel for sales, development and research positions.

Shlomo Kramer, Strategic Advisor, Skinos Ventures said, "As an early investor in Aryon, and now in this round, I strongly believe in the team and support their journey to transform cloud security from identifying security gaps to preventing them before they even occur."

Arbel added, "We founded Aryon because cloud security must move from an endless process of fixing bugs to true prevention: from 'know every misconfiguration' to 'no misconfigurations at all.' In the age of AI, infrastructures are changing faster than security teams can keep up with manually, and organizations can no longer afford to only discover risks after they have already penetrated the organization. Aryon makes prevention practical even in the world's most complex cloud environments."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.