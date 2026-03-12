Israeli startup Bold Security raises $40m

Israeli cybersecurity company Bold Security today emerged from stealth and announced it has raised $40 million in funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, Picture Capital, and Red Dot Capital Partners. Bold has developed a platform to monitor what employees and AI tools are actually doing on enterprise edge devices, and reduces risk in real time.

The company was founded by CEO Nati Hazut, CPO Hadar Krasner, and CTO Omri Mallis - serial entrepreneurs and cybersecurity veterans with extensive experience developing security platforms. Bold has grown rapidly and is already working with Fortune 500 companies and other US enterprise clients like Shutterfly, Tekion and others.

Hazut said, "For years, the endpoint was the industry’s biggest blind spot. A decade ago, we assumed everything would consolidate in the cloud, and the problem would solve itself. The AI boom didn’t just challenge that assumption, it completely reversed it. AI has opened up significant new security gaps, but it has also created the path to solving them. That’s what led us to start Bold, and what continues to drive how we’re building the company." Bold uses edge AI to transform endpoints from passive subjects of security monitoring into active agents. The company runs AI directly on computers and other endpoint systems, where work actually happens, turning them into an intelligent agent that understands how users work and provides protection, in real time. This eliminates the cost, latency, and privacy concerns that have held back cloud-based AI at enterprise scale. Bold's custom models can interpret data in a business context, understand user behavior, and detect risk as it happens, not after the fact. The company says early enterprise customers have reduced alert volume by up to 90%, enabling security teams to focus on the most impactful incidents, at a scale matching their actual operational capacity.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.