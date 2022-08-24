Israeli startup consultancy co StartPlan expands to UK

Israeli business consultancy company for startups StartPlan is expanding and currently setting up its first overseas office in the UK. StartPlan's declared ambitious vision is to become the "McKinsey of startups." In the future, the company plans expanding worldwide to other countries, mainly to Europe and North America.

StartPlan has been promoting and building Israel’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, through mentoring and advising entrepreneurs who are setting out. The company supports entrepreneurs from the concept stage through to raising funds from investors, throughout all stages of the process. To date StartPlan has supported many companies in Israel such as CardLatch, GetKey, Nando-Drone and Kaholo, as well as companies in the UK and US in the fields of real estate, medicine, and social networks. The group also provides its clients with product development services.

The new branch in London will provide entrepreneurs throughout the UK with consultancy, mentoring and support services towards building their startups, developing software and developing physical products. The company expects that during the coming years it will hire 50 more employees in Britain to promote its growth in the UK.

The company, which was founded 10 years ago, currently has more than 40 employees in Israel, and source in the sector estimate that StartPlan is worth over £40 million. The Group of companies is owned by three entrepreneurs, which in the past, have appeared in Forbes Israel’s "30 under 30 listing."

The three founders said in a joint statrement today, "We live in a country that is blessed with enormous resources of technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. Our aim is to be in every part of the globe and bring the Israeli Start-Up nations secrets of success to the rest of the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 24, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.