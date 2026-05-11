Israeli startup Frame Security raises $50m

Israeli startup Frame Security has completed a $50 million financing round led by Index Ventures, Team8, and Picture Capital, with participation from Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport and Elad Gil, who has also invested through his fund, Gil Capital.

Frame is launching an AI-driven platform designed to help organizations defend against the growing wave of AI-powered social engineering and deepfake attacks by empowering employees to be the strongest line of defense. The company is building a new category of human risk security, designed to protect organizations against the largest attack vector in cybersecurity: people.

Frame was founded by CEO Tal Shlomo and CTO Sharon Shmueli, both veterans of Israel’s elite cyber Unit 8200. The company recognizes that employees are the last line of defense against modern cyber threats. The platform automates the entire process of security awareness and training. Using AI, it enables companies to quickly generate realistic attack simulations, hyper-personalized role-based training, and tailored guidance for employees across the organization.

Shlomo said, "In a single day, employees make hundreds of decisions that carry potential cybersecurity implications. AI has made social engineering attacks dramatically easier to create and much harder to detect. In my experience working with leading security teams in Fortune 500 organizations at Wiz, even the most advanced cyber security systems couldn’t eliminate the risk introduced by human behavior. After seeing many human-centric attacks, we built Frame with the ambition to empower the workforce to become the strongest line of defense against AI driven attacks. Our AI engine serves as a dynamic system that evolves with the organization and prepares employees for the real threats they face."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2026.

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