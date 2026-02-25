Israeli startup Gambit Security raises $61m

Israeli AI-native resilience cybersecurity platform Gambit Security today announced that it has emerged from stealth with $61 million in seed and Series A funding. Investors include Spark Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Cyberstarts, with an investment led by general partner Lior Simon.

Gambit Security was founded less than 12 months ago to help enterprises remain resilient across their entire technology stack. The company’s AI-native resilience platform connects to all environments, security solutions, and backup tools to autonomously map an organization’s infrastructure and backup data, uncovering gaps that break static recovery plans and put continuity at risk.

The platform continuously measures resilience against the impact of evolving threats, driving early remediation, rapid recovery, and business continuity - not only in the event of a cyberattack, but also in response to critical system failures and technical disruptions.

Gambit Security cofounder and CEO Alon Gromakov said, "The hard truth is that cyberattacks and infrastructure failures are now routine, creating major disruptions and financial losses. Pouring more money into security and backup tools has become an unwinnable race. Recovery has fallen decades behind, and what was recoverable yesterday can fail today, leaving organizations vulnerable to devastating downtime. Gambit Security changes that - removing the expiration date from resilience strategies and bringing real-time capabilities to help teams ensure their environments stay resilient through changes and threat actors' evolution, not just on a periodic basis.

Gambit Security is already working with leading enterprises im many industries, and will use the new funding to accelerate product development, expand sales, and help enterprises cut downtime. The company also plans to deepen partnerships with global organizations to help them withstand cyberattacks and outages and reduce operational disruption.

Cyberstarts general partner Lior Simon said, "From the moment we invested in Gambit at its inception, we recognized this team was not going to build another security feature; they were tackling and redefining an immense problem and market. Their deep understanding of the industry enabled them to drive a fundamental shift from static defense to continuous preparedness. They address what organizations truly need: resilience that endures through constant change and evolving threats, especially in today’s AI-driven landscape. This is the kind of transformation that reshapes how enterprises protect operational continuity and revenue."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.