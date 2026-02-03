Israeli startup Orion Security raises $32m

Israeli AI-driven contextual data security Orion Security today announced that it has completed a $32 million Series A financing round led by Norwest, with participation from IBM and existing investors PICO Venture Partners, Lama Partners, and others. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $38 million.

Orion says that the new investment follows the company’s rapid market penetration with tier-1 global customers, as enterprises adopt Orion’s AI-powered platform as an alternative to traditional data loss prevention (DLP) tools. Current enterprise customers across the finance, healthcare, and technology sectors are using Orion’s pioneering approach to data security, which eliminates reliance on DLP policies and minimizes manual intervention. The funding will enable the company to accelerate development of its proprietary end-to-end architecture and specialized AI agents, while expanding go-to-market operations to meet growing enterprise demand for its autonomous DLP.

Orion was founded by CEO Nitay Milner and CTO Jonathan Kreiner.

Milner said, "This funding is a powerful validation of what we’ve believed from day one: better policies are not the solution for DLP. Traditional DLP solutions often add more policies and require spending hours to improve and refine them, perhaps even using AI to do so. Yet, data loss incidents are more widespread than ever. By moving beyond policy-based DLP and using AI to gain true contextual understanding, we're giving enterprises a way to accurately distinguish between legitimate workflows and malicious activity. This investment, led by Norwest, gives us the momentum to accelerate our vision and bring truly autonomous DLP to every security team."

