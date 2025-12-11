Israeli startup Port raises $100m at $800m valuation

Israeli agentic developer portal Port today announced the completion of a $100 million Series C financing round led by General Atlantic with participation from Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners and Team8. The round gives Port a valuation of $800 million and brings total funding raised to date to $158 million.

The investment will allow Port to assist the software industry’s transition from manual to autonomous engineering through its Agentic Engineering Platform (AEP). The company powers hundreds of customers worldwide including GitHub, British Telecom, Visa, Sonar, StubHub, Serko, and Nando's. Port has seen major customer growth and 300% revenue increase in the past year.

Port's AEP allows AI agents to handle operational responsibilities across the entire software lifecycle. Agents process tickets from coding to production, self-heal incidents, remediate vulnerabilities, and maintain compliance standards, unlocking unprecedented velocity while keeping humans in control. The platform connects to the entire tech stack to provide agents with necessary context, implements guardrails to ensure safe and consistent actions, and orchestrates workflows through a unified engine.

Port was founded by CEO Zohar Einy and CTO Yonatan Boguslavski. Before Port, Einy cofounded Aporia, backed by TLV Partners, which also invested in Port in previous rounds.

Einy said, "The big question in our industry is what engineering looks like in an AI world. Our view is simple: humans and agents will run the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) together. Agents take on the operational load, humans stay in control, and organizations gain a level of velocity we've never had before. That's the future we're building with Port."

