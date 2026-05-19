Israeli startup Unframe raises $50m, exceeds $100m contracts

Israeli managed AI delivery platform Unframe, today announced the completion of a $50 million financing round led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Craft Ventures, TLV Partners, Third Point Ventures, Cerca Partners, and Vintage Investment Partners. This brings Unframe's total funding to $100 million.

The Israeli startup also announced that it had exceeded $100 million in total contract value in twelve months, with 400% net revenue retention.

Unframe acts as a managed AI delivery platform that turns enterprise needs and use cases into fully tailored, complete AI solutions in days. Powered by deep technical building blocks and its open platform called the Framery, Unframe integrates seamlessly with each customer's existing AI program and core systems.

Unframe was founded in 2024 by CEO Shay Levi, COO Larissa Schneider, and Adi Azarya. Levi said, "Every enterprise we speak with has a backlog of high-impact AI use cases and almost nothing in production. We built Unframe to close the gap between ambition and execution. This $100M TCV milestone in twelve months proves enterprises will move fast when they have a delivery model built for how they actually operate."

Schneider added, "Crossing $100 million TCV within a year shows enterprises are ready to commit when the solution matches their reality. Every customer behind that milestone faced a major operational bottleneck, needed something tailored, and got it into production in days. That's the model - and we're building the team to deliver it at scale."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2026.

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