Israeli startup Zafran Security raises $60m

Israeli AI-native threat exposure management company Zafran Security today announced the completion of a $60 million Series C financing round led by Menlo Ventures, with existing investors Sequoia Capital and Cyberstarts, as well as PSP Growth, Vintage Investment Partners, and Knollwood Investment. This brings the company’s total funding to $130 million. The latest investment will speed up product innovation and worldwide expansion.

Zafran has also launched its agentic exposure management suite, positioning it to complete the entire end-to-end lifecycle across asset inventory, vulnerability detection, risk assessment, and autonomous remediation workflows.

Since its last funding round, Zafran has doubled its valuation and more than tripled its annual recurring revenue (ARR), through rapid adoption across sectors including healthcare, technology, financial services, and manufacturing. The company now serves multiple Fortune 500 enterprises, with customers using Zafran to automate the manual work of assessing what is truly exploitable and reducing remediation times from weeks to hours.

Zafran Security was founded by CEO Sanaz Yashar, CTO Ben Seri and CPO Snir Havdala.

Yashar said, "We must not allow attackers to claim the AI advantage. This investment propels our AI innovation forward, building a new model for exposure management through autonomous agents that empowers defenders to fight back."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.