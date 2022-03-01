Israeli startups raised $1.4b in February

Israeli startups raised nearly $1.4 billion in February 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. Israeli startups raised $2.1 billion in January 2022.

Last month was the first month since August 2021, in which Israeli startups failed to raise more than $2 billion. It is too early to tell if this is a downward trend, but many people in the tech sector expect the sharp falls of the share prices of tech companies on the stock market to eventually lower the amount of money raised and valuations of startup growth companies.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC-Meitar, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

In February, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cybersecurity company Cheq, which raised $150 million, while another cybersecurity company Salt Security raised $140 million. AI sports highlights company WSC Sports raised $100 million, digital image and video delivery company Cloudinary raised $100 million in a secondary offering, and cybersecurity company Island also raised $100 million.

Other major financing rounds were completed by AI predictive analytics company Pecan, which raised $66 million, fintech company Sharegain, which raised $64 million, and smart glass and light control company Gauzy, which raised $60 million. Digital blood test company Scopio Labs raised $50 million, SaaS management company Torii raised $50 million, and fintech company Pontera raised $45 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.