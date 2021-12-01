Israeli startups raised $2.8b in November

Israeli startups raised $2.8 billion in November 2021, according to press releases from the companies. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. Israeli privately held tech companies have raised over $2 billion in eight of the past nine months and raised a record $3 billion in October.

Israeli tech companies have raised $17.8 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to IVC-Meitar. October and November's figures takes the amount raised this year to $23.6 billion, more than double last year's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

In November, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cybersecurity company Armis, which raised $300 million. Voice AI transcription and captioning company Verbit and small business platform HoneyBook each raised $250 million and B2B contact data company Lusha raised $205 million. Media readership engagement platform OpenWeb raised $150 million, micro-transit company Via Transportation raised $130 million and auto-tech company Autobrains raised $101 million.

Other big financing rounds in November saw digital employment management company ControlUp and fintech company Fundbox each raise $100 million. Gaming company Overwolf raised $75 million, sensor solutions company TriEye raised $74 million and co-working space company Mindspace raised $72 million. Chargeback mitigation company Justt raised $70 million, DevOps security company CyCode raised $56 million, no-code platform EasySend raised $55 million, and cybersecurity company SafeBreach raised $53.5 million. Fintech company 8fig and blockchain scaling company Starkware each raised $50 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.