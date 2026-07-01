Israeli startups raised $3.3b in June

Israeli startups raised a whopping 3.3 billion in June 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first six months of 2026, Israeli startups have raised $8.45 billion. In the first three months of 2026, Israeli startups raised $3.1 billion, according to IVC, after raising $10.7 billion in 2025, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021.

In June 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by marketing analytics company Appsflyer, which raised $1.3 billion. Cybersecurity company Cyera raised $600 million and networking solutions company DriveNets raised $410 million. Other major financing rounds were completed by cybersecurity company Dream Security, which raised $260 million, observability company Coralogix, which raised $200 million and waterless cooling solution company ZutaCore, which raised $100 million. AI platform for the deaf and hard of hearing Rylo raised $85 million, workforce identity company NewCore raised $66 million, and AI efficiency company PointFive raised $60 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2026.

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