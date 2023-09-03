Israeli startups raised $500m in August

Israeli startups raised over $500 million in August 2023, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first eight months of 2023 Israeli startups have raised just $4.2 billion, compared with $15 billion in all of 2022, and a record $25.6 billion in 2021, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record..

In August, the biggest financing round was completed by AI21 Labs, which raised $155 million. Mobile games company Candivore raised $100 million, digital health company TytoCare raised $49 million and SaaS identity risk management company Grip Security raised $41 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2023.

