Israeli startups raised $650m in October

Israeli startups raised $650 million in October 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $7.03 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech. Since the start of 2025 Israeli startups have now raised $7.68 billion. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In October 2025, the biggest financing round was completed by human resources and payroll platform company Deel, which raised $300 million. Elder care intelligence platform Sensi.AI raised $45 million, AI-based automation platform Hyro raised $45 million and infrastructure monitoring company Prisma Photonics raised $30 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.