Israeli startups raised $800m in September

Israeli startups raised $800 million in September 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $10.9 billion in the first half of 2022, according to IVC, so although well of the pace of last year's record, startups have already raised more than all of 2020. Israeli startups have raised $13.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

In September, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cloud optimization company Zesty, which raised $75 million. Cybersecurity startup Cymulate raised $70 million, cybersecurity company Deep Instinct raised $62 million, AccessFintech raised $60 million and fintech company Mesh Payments raised $60 million. Smart emergency contact co Carbyne raised $56 million and AI crop intelligence company Taranis raised $40 million.

