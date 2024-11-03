Israeli startups raised nearly $1b in October

Israeli startups raised nearly $1 billion in October 2024, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $7.2 billion in the first nine months of 2024, according to IVC-LeumiTech. So with last month's figure over $8 billion was raised in the first ten months of 2024. indicating a recovery from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised in the entire year, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In October 2024, the biggest financing rounds were completed by: cybersecurity company Armis, which raised $200 million; payments platform Melio, which raised $150 million; proptech company DoorLoop, which raised $100 million, and cloud backup company EON, which raised $77 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2024.

