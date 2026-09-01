Israeli startups raised nearly $600m in August

Israeli startups raised nearly $600 million in August 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first six months of 2026, Israeli startups raised $7.6 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, after raising $10.7 billion in 2025, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021. In the first eight months of 2026, Israeli startups have now raised $9.6 billion.

In August 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by AI security company Alice, which raised $140 million. AI agents security company Zenity raised $125 million, cybersecurity company for AI models Corma raised $60 million, and runtime security platform Oligo also raised $60 million. Travel insurance company Faye raised $50 million and clinical trial simulation company QuantiHealth raised $45 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2026.

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