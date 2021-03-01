Israeli startups raised over $1.1b in February

Israeli startups raised over $1.1 billion in February 2021, according to press releases from the companies and their investors. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

According to Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), Israeli tech companies raised a monthly record of $1.44 billion in January. So after raising a record $10 billion in 2020, Israeli tech startups have already raised $2.5 billion in the first two months of 2021.

Israeli tech companies raised more than $10 billion in 2020, according to IVC-ZAG, up from $8.3 billion raised in 2019, and $6.4 billion in 2018.

In many instances, financing rounds by tech companies that facilitate remote working and healthcare and cybersecurity, have been boosted rather than hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February three companies, all of them cybersecurity startups, completed triple digit financing rounds: Armis raised $125 million, CYE raised $120 million, and Axonis raised $100 million.

Other big financing rounds included fintech companies Earnix and Personetics, which each raised $75 million, while storage processor company Pliops raised $65 million, cybersecurity company PerimeterX raised $57 million, B2B customer database company Leadspace raised $46 million Leadspace and B2B contact data company Lusha raised $40 million.

