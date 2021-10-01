Israeli startups raised over $2.2b in September

Despite the many holidays, Israeli startups raised over $2.2 billion in September 2021, according to press releases from the companies and their investors as well as other sources. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. Israeli privately held tech companies have raised over $2 billion in six of the past seven months.

Israeli tech companies have now raised $17.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021, already far above the record $10 billion raised in all of 2020. According to IVC-Meitar, Israeli startups raised $11.9 billion in the first half of 2021.

In September, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cloud native application security company Snyk, which raised $530 million ($300 million in new investment funds and $200 million in a secondary deal in which existing shareholders sold their shares) at a company valuation of $8.5 billion. Payroll platform Papaya Global raised $250 million, payments platform Melio also raised $250 million and video editing mobile app Lightricks raised $130 million. Streamer platform Streamelements raised $100 million and customer success platform Totango also raised $100 million.

There were other major financing rounds completed by AI construction optimization company Versatile, which raised $80 million, while CRM marketing company Optimove raised $75 million, stock options funding company EquityBee raised $55 million and big data analytics company Speedata also raised $55 million. Quantum orchestration platform Quantum Machines raised $50 million and deep data company proteanTecs also raised $50 million.

