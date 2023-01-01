Israeli startups raised over $500m in December

Israeli startups raised over $500 million in December 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $13.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022, according to IVC, so although well off the pace of last year's record, startups have already raised nearly 50% more than in all of 2020. Israeli startups have raised an estimated $15.3 billion in 2022 - $10.9 billion in the first half of the year, according to IVC, and an estimated $4.4 billion in the second half of the year.

The low figure for December is more evidence of the slowdown in the global tech industry, and was even lower than the $700 million raised in October, when there was a fewer number of work days due to the holidays, and $600 million raised in November.

In December, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cybersecurity company Snyk, which raised $196.5 million. Metabolism measurement device company Lumen raised $62 million, and precision pollination company Beehero raised $42 million. Plant protein company Equinom raised $35 million, AI inferencing platform Neureality raised $35 million and image editing company Imagen raised $30 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2023.

