Israeli startups raised over $700m in November

Israeli startups raised over $700 million in November 2024, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $7.2 billion in the first nine months of 2024, according to IVC-LeumiTech. So having raised nearly $1 billion in October and over $700 million last month, Israeli privately-held tech companies have raised about $9 billion in the first eleven months of 2024. This indicates a recovery from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised in the entire year, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In November 2024, the biggest financing rounds were completed by: cybersecurity company Cyera, which raised $300 million, cloud backup company EON, which raised $70 million, cloud management company ScaleOps, which raised $58 million, and AI analytics company Pyramid Analytics, which raised $50 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.