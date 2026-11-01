Israeli startups raised over $900m in October

Israeli startups raised over $900 million in October 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first ten months of 2026, Israeli privately held technology companies raised $11.9 billion. In the first nine months of 2026, Israeli privately held technology companies raised $11 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, after raising $10.7 billion in all of 2025, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021.

In October 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by cybersecurity company Upwind which raised $400 million. Fintech company Capitolis raised $220 million, Pluto Security raised $42 million and training performance company Bites raised $40 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.