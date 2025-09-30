Israeli tactical satcom co Commcrete raises $29m

Israeli tactical satellite communication systems company Commcrete today announced the completion of $29 million in funding in seed and Series A rounds. The latest $21 million Series A financing round was led by Greenfield Partners, with participation from Redseed Ventures and existing investors, building on asSeed round backed by Prof. Amnon Shashua, founder of Mobileye, together with Q Fund and private angels.

The funding is being used for global expansion as Commcrete’s ultra-compact and reliable SATCOM systems continue to gain adoption by defense, security, and emergency organizations in Europe, North America, East Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Commcrete’s founders, veterans of Israel’s defense technology units, set out to design a handheld, omni-directional system that delivers continuous, secure voice and data links without the need for massive antennas, heavy infrastructure, or clear sky access.

Commcrete’s first product, Flipper, instantly converts any radio - from military-grade hardware to off-the-shelf walkie-talkies - into a satellite-enabled system. Its second product, Stardust is a multi-channel SATCOM communicator with Commcrete’s proprietary chipset that enables voice, text, file transfer, location tracking, and distress signaling working simultaneously over satellite networks. Like Flipper, Stardust is packed into a 150-gram device. A third product, Bittel, extends this capability to vehicles and other platforms, ensuring continuous secure communications, with a design that expands its character and use cases far beyond what’s typically imagined for tactical satellite systems. Together, these systems tap into an estimated $200 billion global SATCOM market over the coming years.

Commcrete cofounder and CEO Daniel Michaeli said, "It’s time SATCOM finally delivered what operators always needed but could never get. Commcrete transformed massive platforms into truly tactical systems built entirely around the user, with uncompromising quality and extreme reliability. Our first real milestone came in 2023, when our systems enabled comms during a natural disaster that had wiped out all communications infrastructure. Since then, we’ve supported extensive missions worldwide - from North America to the Pacific, proving our breakthrough technology as the only SATCOM that works tactically, anywhere, under any condition."

Michaeli founded Commcrete together with CTO Josh Yedidia and COO Michael Mor. The company currently has 40 employees in Israel and the US.

Commcrete’s technology has already been called into service during regional conflicts where air, land, and sea forces required seamless coordination, proving its value when conventional communications broke down. It has been deployed in military operations, international search and rescue missions, and disaster response and is expanding into a wide range of applications, from enabling UAV missions, to providing safety communications for fleets and travelers in remote and infrastructure-denied environments.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.