Israeli tourism still far from pre-Covid records

368,700 visitors entered Israel in October 2022 including 35,200 who left the country on the same day, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This figure is down 24% from the record number of 485,000 visitors in October 2019, before the Covid pandemic. The October figure is disappointing for a month in which many Diaspora Jews traditionally visit the country for the holidays.

Restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists into Israel were only fully removed in March and the Ministry of Tourism expects the number of visitors to Israel in 2022 to be in the 2.2 million to 2.5 million range, well below the 2019 record of 4.55 million.

Between January and September 2022, 2.2 million visitors came to Israel compared with 4 million in January-October 2019.

In contrast the number of Israelis traveling abroad has already reached 2019 pre-Covid records. In October 2022, 827,700 Israelis traveled abroad, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, down slightly from the previous record of 844,500 in October 2019.

Between January and October 2022, Israelis made 7,033,400 trips abroad compared with 7,950,700 in January-October 2019.

