Israeli traffic management co NoTraffic raises $90m

Israeli traffic management company NoTraffic today announced the completion of a $90 million Series C financing round led by PSG Equity, with participation from M&G Investments, Grove Ventures, LifeX, Meitav Investment House, and Next Gear Ventures.

NoTraffic transforms traditional traffic lights into software-defined infrastructure, effectively turning them into digital assets. The company’s platform allows agencies to operate intersections through customized policies that improve safety and efficiency, support advanced mobility use cases, and seamlessly integrate with connected and autonomous vehicles as transportation ecosystems evolve.

With deployment expected to reach 1 in 10 traffic agencies across the US and Canada by mid-2026, cities rely on NoTraffic’s platform to operate intersections as dynamic, digital systems rather than static infrastructure.

NoTraffic was founded by CEO Tal Kreisler, CTO Uriel Katz and CSO Or Sela. The company has 180 employees including 120 in Israel in its offices in Tel Aviv Yigal Alon Street, and 60 employees in its headquarters in the US in Kansas.

Kreisler says, "Traffic systems were designed decades ago for a different era. We believe digitizing this last major analog layer of urban infrastructure can unlock an entirely new class of intelligence and value for cities. Static systems and fragmented tools can’t keep up with modern transportation demands. Our platform allows agencies to operate intersections dynamically, respond instantly to changing conditions, and continuously improve outcomes using AI. This round allows us to scale that impact across North America."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said, "Phoenix is a fast-growing city, and our transportation infrastructure must keep pace. By deploying NoTraffic’s AI-driven platform, we’ve delivered measurable improvements, improving signal timing, shortening commute delays, and cutting pedestrian wait times. The result is more efficient intersections, less congestion, and a more sustainable future for our residents."

In addition to its core platform, NoTraffic operates a proactive Operations Center that provides 24/7 monitoring, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates, acting as a force multiplier for agency teams and helping ensure consistent performance across deployments.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.