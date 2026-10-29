Israeli training performance co Bites raises $40m

Israeli AI-native frontline performance enablement platform Bites today announced the completion of a $40 million Series A financing round, bringing its total funding to $55 million. PeakSpan Capital led the round, with participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures, Horizon Capital, Rittenhouse Ventures, Lyra Ventures, and others.

The new investment will fund Bites’ US expansion and further development of its platform, turning frontline training into measurable sales, service and operational performance. As part of the investment, Phil Dur and Charlie Reinkemeyer of PeakSpan will join the Bites board of directors.

The company was founded in 2020 by CEO Eran Heffetz, Tal Nagler Almog and Hagai Horovitz, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv,

Heffetz said, "Running restaurants taught me that business performance comes down to what people do on the floor, every day, and whether they have the knowledge and support to do it well. We built Bites to put that support in every frontline employee’s hands. With PeakSpan’s partnership, we’ll be able to help businesses spot where teams need support, act on it immediately, and see whether it makes a difference. That means turning business data into actionable, personalized training & enablement leading to better performance on the frontline."

Bites reaches employees on any device, through the channels they already use, with no app to install or login required, while tracking engagement and giving managers visibility into whether a rollout reached their teams. The company delivers training through WhatsApp, SMS, Microsoft Teams, Slack, or a simple link. Each lesson, or "Bite," runs up to 90 seconds and pairs a short video with a question, a summary and a discussion. That’s short enough to fit into a shift and structured enough to show whether the material landed. When employees need an answer later, Ask-AI responds in natural language using only approved company content.

Bites’ AI Studio turns a PDF, standard operating procedure (SOP) or idea into a branded training video in minutes. For example, an operations manager rolling out a new food-safety procedure can upload the SOP and send a 90-second video to a line cook in Lisbon and a server in Las Vegas through WhatsApp, each in their own language and featuring their company’s kitchen and uniforms. The manager can then see who completed it and which questions the night shift in Lisbon struggled with. A single video supports more than 150 languages with one-tap switching. If something needs to change, Bites’ AI editing agent lets teams revise the video by describing the change, with no editing skills required.

Bites customers span hospitality, quick-service restaurants, retail, consumer goods and manufacturing, and typically reach more than 90% engagement within three weeks. Customers also expand their use over time, and Bites reports 161% net revenue retention.

Sales, commercial and operations leaders at enterprises including Unilever, Coca-Cola, Shake Shack, Wynn Resorts, The Venetian and Compass Group use Bites to roll out product launches, promotions, service standards and new procedures across their frontline teams.

Heffetz adds, "Every company already knows training matters. What they’ve never had is proof, or speed. We have shown that frontline employees complete training built for how they work. Bites’ next generation is about what happens next: finding the gap, closing it automatically and showing the business what it was worth. That’s when L&D stops being a cost center and becomes a lever for performance."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2026.

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